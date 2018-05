Will Minnesota make a drastic trade?

Although the Timberwolves cracked the postseason field for the first time since 2004, it was clear they have a ways to go to match elite teams in the Western Conference such as Golden State and Houston. A blockbuster trade could help even the field. There are a couple of All-Star caliber players that could request a trade this offseason. Kawhi Leonard is unhappy in San Antonio, and the Toronto Raptors (think Kyle Lowry) could shake things up after losing to Cleveland (well, LeBron James) in the playoffs for the third straight season.

Trading for a player like Kawhi would be costly, meaning the Wolves would have to part ways with Andrew Wiggins at the very least. But a starting lineup with Jimmy Butler, Karl-Anthony Towns and Kawhi Leonard would be a tough, tough team to score on. Head coach Tom Thibodeau would have his pieces together on defense.