Timberwolves guards (⬆ UP)

Three of Minnesota’s top guards -- Jeff Teague, Derrick Rose and Tyus Jones -- have missed extended time the past few weeks, forcing players like Jerryd Bayless and Jared Terrell to step in and play key minutes. While Jones remains out, Teague and Rose returned earlier this week. Teague played 17 minutes and tallied 12 points on 6-of-7 shooting from the field in a loss to New Orleans over the weekend, then followed it up with a 19-point, 10-assist game against the Clippers for his seventh double-double of the season. And Rose, who’d played just one game since Jan. 24, returned with vengeance Monday night against Los Angeles, tallying 19 points in 35 minutes. The return of both Teague and Rose to the floor boosted Minnesota to its first win in five games.