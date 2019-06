D'Angelo Russell

Let’s get this one out of the way right off the bat. There’s been a lot of smoke surrounding Minnesota’s desire to get the star point guard, aided by the fact that Russell and Wolves star Karl-Anthony Towns are buddies. Russell is a restricted free agent but Minnesota’s best chance to land the 23-year-old likely will be via a trade (with just the Nets or getting a third team involved). The Wolves would need to shed a contract (or two) to get Russell and perhaps add in a draft pick as incentive (Minnesota owns all its picks over the next five years and has an extra second-round pick in 2022). While many fans might want to see Andrew Wiggins and his max contract ($27.5M in 2019-20) dealt, Jeff Teague, who picked up his $19M player option, is a more likely option. Either way, it will take some work to get it done … but again, Rosas appears to want to make a big move.