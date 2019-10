32 Karl-Anthony Towns, C

Age: 23 (24 on Nov. 15)

HT/WT: 7-0, 248

EXPERIENCE: 4 years

2018-19 STATS: 24.4 pts, 12.4 reb, 3.4 ast, 1.6 blk

NOTABLE: Finished seventh in league in rebounds per game and 13th in points per game. … His 54 double-doubles were tied for seventh most. … Has 236 double-doubles in four years, which ranks third in Wolves history. He needs 21 to pass Kevin Love for second place.