JOSH GRAY, G, 6-1, 175

After averaging just 5.4 points as a senior at LSU in 2015-16, Gray has found his scoring touch in the G League. Playing for Northern Arizona, he averaged 13.5 points in 2016-17 and 19.4 points, along with 6.4 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 steals, last season, which earned him two 10-day contracts with Phoenix. He played in just five games with the Suns, but averaged 6.4 points in 17.3 minutes per game.