The Minnesota Timberwolves' finished 3-2 in the NBA's Las Vegas Summer League, and much like their record there were some ups and downs with player performances, with the offense generally lacking but the defense -- a Tom Thibodeau staple -- ramped up.

The bad news was that Justin Patton, last year's top pick who missed most of the season with an injury, was unable to participate. However, both of Minnesota's draft picks from 2018 played -- although top pick Josh Okogie missed the final game -- and the Wolves got a look at some other players

So how did they do? Did any players make an impression? Let's delve in a little deeper into the Wolves' summer-league results.