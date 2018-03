Chris Stewart, former Wild forward

TWITTER HANDLE: @Cstew_7

TWEET: I would like to take this time to thank the entire Minnesota Wild organization, especially the equipment/medical staff those guys are the glue who spent countless hours taking care of the boys !! During my parts of 3 seasons of a member of the wild I made a lot of life long friends and life lasting memories that I will never forget. I want you to know that I cherished every time I put the jersey on and wore the crest with the utmost pride , but in life all good things come to an end... To the FANS your unwavering support and kind words over the last 24 hrs have been truly amazing and has really touched me deeply, my family really appreciates the love .... #stewiesprint

With love, STEWY

RYAN'S TAKE: We'll miss you, Stewy.