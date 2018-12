1. Minneapolis Miracle

The game was over. New Orleans took a 24-23 lead in the NFC Divisional playoff game with just 25 seconds remaining and Minnesota, after a touchback and false start, had to go 80 yards in that time allotted and with no timeouts. Good luck. Then came the miracle. The Vikings got to their own 39 and faced a third-and-10 with 10 seconds left. Quarterback Case Keenum threw a pass to Stefon Diggs near the sideline, so he could get out of bounds and set the Vikings up with a last-gasp field-goal attempt. However, when Diggs went up for the catch, Saints safety Marcus Williams went low -- and missed the Minnesota wide receiver. The rest is history, as Diggs ran -- and stumbled -- his way to the end zone for the first "walk-off" touchdown with no time on the clock in NFL playoff history, sending the Vikings to the NFC Championship. It's a play not soon to be forgotten in sports lore.