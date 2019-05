So, who’s the best competition in the Western Conference?

The bulk of Minnesota’s schedule will be against the other five teams in the Western Conference. It’s going to be a battle. Las Vegas is listed as the favorite to win it all in 2019. The Aces missed the postseason in their first year of existence in 2018, but they used the first overall pick to select Notre Dame’s Jackie Young, adding a dynamic guard to a roster that already boasts 2018 rookie of the year A’ja Wilson, who is also a contender to take home the MVP this season. In addition, Las Vegas traded for Liz Cambage, a 6-8 center that averaged 23.0 points and 9.7 rebounds per game last season. Look out for that big three. Los Angeles will be good again with Chelsea Gray, Candace Parker and co., and it’ll be interesting to see how former NBA star Derek Fisher does in his first season as head coach.