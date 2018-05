AROUND THE WNBA

-- The San Antonio Stars relocated to Las Vegas after the 2017 season where they became the Aces, claiming one of the prime gambling-based monikers that the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights bizarrely passed on.

-- The Aces drafted South Carolina's A'ja Wilson No. 1 overall, and now features the 2018 No. 1 pick, 2017 No. 1 pick, and 2016 No. 2 pick.

-- Katie Smith, who played for the Lynx from 1999-2005 and made seven All-Star teams in her 15-year WNBA career, was named head coach of the New York Liberty in October. Smith had been an assistant coach for New York since 2014.

-- Center Liz Cambage returned to the WNBA after spending five years playing in her native Australia and China, signing with the Dallas Wings.

-- Angel McCoughtry is back. The Atlanta Dream's all-time leading scorer returned after taking 2017 off to rest. The No. 1 overall pick back in 2009, McCoughtry needs just 10 points to reach 5,000 for her career.