Jose Berrios, Twins pitcher (⬇ DOWN)

Berrios appeared to be off and running in his most recent start, retiring the first three batters he faced. However, he gave up a solo home run three pitches later, then followed up his second strikeout with two walks and another home run. He allowed another solo shot in the fourth inning, facing four more batters before exiting. The 24-year-old All-Star hasn't had a decision go his way in a month, and hasn't gone more than five innings in a start over that span.