8. Sept. 14 vs. Georgia Southern

The Eagles will present a different look for the Gophers. Georgia Southern runs the option – and we mean runs. The Eagles had 643 rushing attempts last year with only 118 pass attempts, so this will be a test for a Minnesota defense which isn’t used to seeing this type of offensive scheme. Quarterback Shai Werts (901 rushing yards, 15 TDs) returns but RB Wesley Fields (1,050 yards, 9 TDs) is gone. Still, Georgia Southern remains sold on its offense, so expect a lot of option and a lot of runs, no matter who replaced Fields in the backfield. Georgia Southern was 10-3 last season and relied on not making mistakes, turning the ball over just five times with no interceptions (the first FBS team to ever accomplish that in a season), while the defense had 27 takeaways (12 fumbles, 15 interceptions). Georgia Southern’s defense allowed 5.45 yards per play last year but only 3.93 yards per rush. This game will be an interesting one to watch.