Karl-Anthony Towns, Wolves center (UP)

Towns seems to be handling the Jimmy Butler trade just fine, as he sent his new teammates winter jackets and headphones to help them prepare for another brutally cold winter in Minnesota. In the first game without Butler on the roster, KAT had 25 points and 21 rebounds on 9-of-11 shooting. In the four games Butler either sat out or missed, Towns averaged 26.8 points and 11.8 rebounds per game.