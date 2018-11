Are there any newcomers to keep an eye on?

Yes, there are plenty. A trio of stud homegrown freshmen join the maroon and gold in Daniel Oturu (Cretin-Derham Hall), Jarvis Omersa (Orono) and Gabe Kalscheur (DeLaSalle). All three players, who all played together last year on the Howard Pulley AAU team, are expected to have big roles, with Oturu and Kalscheur set to start the opener. With a monster 6-foot-10, 225-pound frame, Oturu will give Jordan Murphy a legitimate partner in the frontcourt -- something he was missing last year after Reggie Lynch was suspended. Omersa might be the best pure athlete on the team and Kalscheur is a threat from downtown. Additionally, sophomore guard Marcus Carr, who led Pittsburgh in assists last season before transferring to Minnesota in the spring, is still waiting to hear from the NCAA if he’s eligible to play this year. If he is, the 6-foot-2 guard should play heavy minutes and might even start.