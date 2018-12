What's the history of Quick Lane Bowl?

There have only been four games in the history of the Quick Lane Bowl, which officially began in 2014. Bowl games are nothing new to Detroit, however. Ford Field hosted the Motor City Bowl (also known as the Little Caesars Pizza Bowl) from 2002-13, a game that typically featured the eighth-placed Big Ten team against the Mid-American Conference champion. But in 2014, the Big Ten wanted to shake things up and joined up with the Quick Lane Bowl to face an opponent from the ACC. So it began. And under head coach Tracy Claeys, Minnesota beat Central Michigan 21-14 in the 2015 Quick Lane Bowl for the program's first postseason win since 2004. Mitch Leidner was named MVP of the game after throwing for 223 yards with one touchdown and one interception.