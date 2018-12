Gophers chop their way to a bowl game

Back in August, we had five questions for the Gophers before they opened the season against New Mexico State. The big one: How many wins would mark a successful season? We mentioned earning a bowl bid with six wins would be a big step, but one of those wins would have to be a signature victory. That’s exactly what happened. In their final regular-season contest, the Gophers rolled to a 37-15 victory in Madison for their first win against the Badgers since “Finding Nemo” was still in theaters – and clinched bowl eligibility along the way. If the Gophers didn’t chop down Wisconsin, Minnesota would have finished 5-7 overall with no bowl game and Fleck would have just four total Big Ten wins on his resume after two seasons. Instead, it was Fleck’s biggest win and will be a huge talking point to his next recruiting class. And if you really break it down, the win at Camp Randall is the biggest reason we’re putting together a “what went right” gallery instead of looking at “what went wrong.” The 2018 season was officially a success.