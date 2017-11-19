Upon Further Review: Gophers at Northwestern

There are ugly losses and then there's what happened to Minnesota on Saturday at Northwestern. And the latter was worse. Much worse.

On cold, windy, wet day, the Gophers were plagued by mistakes and gashed by the Wildcats' run game, losing 39-0.

Minnesota completed just two passes on the day -- none after its opening drive -- and accumulated just 192 yards of offense. The Gophers had just seven first downs and converted just 1 of 11 third downs, the only one coming in the third quarter with the game already way out of hand.

The Gophers were sacked six times and turned the ball over five times -- three interceptions and two fumbles -- which Northwestern converted into 26 points.

Minnesota was actually in the game early, but then Northwestern reeled off 25 points in the second quarter and this one was all but over.

Head coach P.J. Fleck, who wasn't used to losing like this at Western Michigan, likes to use the word elite to describe, well, almost everything. What's the opposite of elite? Because that's what this game was for Minnesota.

