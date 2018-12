Solomon Brown, DB (Largo, Fla.)

Consensus three-star recruit and No. 89 ranked athlete by ESPN ... enrolling at Minnesota in January 2019 ... played 33 varsity games and finished with 229 tackles and four interceptions, which included one pick-six ... as a senior, recorded 92 tackles, three tackles for loss, one sack, four forced fumbles, one interception and six pass breakups ... was named All-Conference first team ... as a junior, recorded 73 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups and was named All-District honorable mention.