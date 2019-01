Josh Okogie, Wolves forward (↑ UP)

Robert Covington's absence has shined a spotlight on Okogie, who has struggled with poor shooting and all-around inconsistency at times throughout his ongoing 10-game run as a starter. However, the rookie went off in the Wolves' win over the Suns, making four 3s and scoring a career-high 21 points on 7-of-11 shooting.