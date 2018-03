Gopher men's hockey (↓ DOWN)

After dropping four games in a row to Penn State, all the Gophers can do now is watch. Head coach Don Lucia's squad was swept in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament, falling in back-to-back meetings with the Nittany Lions a week after dropping their final series of the regular seaosn. At No. 13 in the PairWise they're just far enough above the bubble that an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament is still very likely, but they're likely looking at a No. 4 seed, which could mean a trip east for the regionals.