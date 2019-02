The Minnesota Lynx (↓ DOWN)

The Lynx got some great news over the weekend: Seimone Augustus is returning for a 14th season. That's good, because the news on Tuesday was significantly less rosy. Maya Moore, five-time All-Star and former MVP, is sitting out the 2019 season to devote more time to her family and her faith. The Associated Press reports that Moore signed a long-term contract before announcing her decision, but the upshot to all of this remains daunting: The Lynx will have to try and contend without one of the best players in WNBA history this season.