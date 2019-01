Rocco Baldelli, Twins manager (↑ UP)

The Twins haven't made much noise since hiring the youngest skipper in the majors, but the front office handed their new manager a useful piece Wednesday, signing veteran designated hitter Nelson Cruz. "Boomstick" doesn't have much value in the field, but the 38-year-old has hit at least 37 home runs in each of the past five seasons. Cruz should fit in just fine at Target Field, where fellow righty Brian Dozier hit 42 home runs in 2016.