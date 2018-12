John DeFilippo, former Vikings offensive coordinator (↓ DOWN)

Vikings fans have appeared confused by speculation that DeFilippo could earn his first shot as an NFL head coach this offseason, and understandably so. His offense has struggled this year, while the Vikings, now 6-6-1, are clinging desperately to the second NFC wild-card spot. Well, he's probably not on the short list anymore. The Vikings parted ways with the former Philadelphia Eagles quarterbacks coach Tuesday, less than 24 hours after that thoroughly embarrassing loss to the Seahawks. It could be worse though. The roof of the Metrodome collapsed eight years ago Wednesday.