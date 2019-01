Devan Dubnyk, Wild goalie (↑ UP)

Dubs has been shaky at times this season, but he came on strong in the week leading up to the All-Star Game. Dubnyk has a .944 save percentage over his last four games, which translates to three straight wins and a playoff spot for the Wild. He looked about as sharp as a goalie can during the 3-on-3 All-Star tournament, robbing Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid with a spectacular glove save on a breakaway.