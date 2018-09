Stefon Diggs, Vikings receiver (⬆ UP)

Lost in all the controversy over missed field-goal attempts and roughing-the-passer penalties was Diggs’ impact in the Vikings’ 29-29 tie at Lambeau Field. Adam Thielen was insane too, don’t get us wrong, but watching Diggs run routes Sunday afternoon was simply mesmerizing. The Packers’ young secondary were hypnotized by his routes as well, as the Maryland product hauled in nine receptions for 128 yards and two touchdowns, his fourth career multiple-score game. Possibly his best moment of the game? Diggs toasted Packers cornerback Tramon Williams on a sluggo route to tie things up at 29 via a two-point conversion. Right off the snap, he took one step out, two steps in, then changed direction again, creating enough space on the outside to bring in a Kirk Cousins fade pass to the corner. It was wonderful.