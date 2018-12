Kyle Rudolph, Vikings tight end (↑ UP)

Since he entered the league in 2012, every new quarterback, coaching change and offensive tweak has prompted one analyst or another to declare Rudolph a breakout candidate. He is, after all, a 6-foot-6 tight end in a league that can make superstars out of such players. And while he has yet to emerge as one of the league's top pass-catching tight ends, Rudolph occasionally delivers on that potential. Rudolph fueled the Vikings' offense in their win over the Lions, racking up a career-high 122 receiving yards and two touchdowns on nine catches.