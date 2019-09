Laquon Treadwell, former Vikings receiver (↓ DOWN)

Treadwell's fitful three-year run with the Vikings ended officially Saturday, but the split was months in the making. The former first-round pick's breakout never materialized -- his 35 career receptions and 517 receiving yards would constitute a single down season for teammates Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs -- while he eventually lost ground to depth pieces like Chad Beebe and Bisi Johnson. The Vikings' latest signing adds a little insult to injury.