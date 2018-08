Also: Kirk Cousins (↓ DOWN)

Cousins himself looked great, but who's going to protect him? That's still sort of an open question. Left guard Nick Easton is likely lost for the season, right guard Mike Remmers has missed time recently with an ankle injury and center Pat Elflein is still on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. The Vikings are bringing in reinforcements -- guard Kaleb Johnson, cut by Chicago on Saturday -- but keeping Minnesota's $84 million man upright just got a little harder.