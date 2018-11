Kirk Cousins, Vikings quarterback (UP)

The usual narrative began to emerge after Cousins looked overmatched in a loss to the Bears last week. And while it's true that his occasional gaffes can be downright maddening, Cousins bounced right back in Week 12, leading the Vikings to a crucial win over the Packers. He threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns in that one, posting a 129.5 passer rating, his highest of the season. Cousins tends to show up against the Packers, and has now thrown for 1,142 yards and 10 touchdowns against just one interception in three career games against Green Bay.