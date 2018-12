Josh Okogie, Wolves forward (↑ UP)

This isn't the first time "Obi-Wan Okogie" (shouts to Jim Petersen for pushing that one on the broadcast) has flashed major potential, but if the rookie ever reaches the heights we're hoping for, his performance against the Kings on Monday should enter Wolves lore. A plus-33 in 27 minutes of action, Okogie dunked so hard on Sactown that the shockwaves were knocking dunk-adjacent Kings players over. He finished with 10 points on 4-of-9 shooting, three rebounds, three assists, two steals, a block and one round of "M-V-P" chanting. If you're keeping score at home, Target Center has now chanted "M-V-P" at Okogie, Derrick Rose and Jimmy Butler so far this season.