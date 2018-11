The Vikings' run game (DOWN)

It was another frustrating game for Dalvin Cook and company, as the Chicago Bears held Minnesota to 22 rushing yards on 14 carries. Ten carries went for two or fewer yards, and six resulted in negative plays. That’s twice now that the Vikings have rushed for 22 yards or less this season – the other coming Week 4 against Buffalo. Coming into this year, Minnesota had just seven games with 22 rushing yards or fewer in franchise history. Oof.