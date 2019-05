Luke Kunin, Wild forward (↑ UP)

Kunin was solid at times in his abbreviated sophomore season with the Minnesota Wild, but he's thriving down in Iowa. The Lil' Wild advanced to the second round of the Calder Cup playoffs with a 3-2 series win over the Milwaukee Admirals, and trail the Chicago Wolves 2-1 heading into Game 4 on Wednesday. Kunin has been among their best players since joining up alongside NHL teammates Ryan Donato and Jordan Greenway. Kunin has six goals in eight playoff games, second in the league to teammate Gerald Mayhew and is tied for second with eight points. He has three goals in the second round on 24 shots, exciting news for Wild fans anticipating a breakout in the final season of Kunin's rookie contract.