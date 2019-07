Max Kepler, Twins outfielder (↑ UP)

Kepler went 3-for-6 with a home run Sunday, walking off the Oakland A's for one of the signature wins of the Twins' season to this point. He homered again in Game 1 against the Yankees, then had a potentially game-winning hit taken away by Hicks on Tuesday. Signed to a five-year extension in the offseason, Kepler leads the Twins with a career-high 25 home runs.