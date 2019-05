Kyle Rudolph, Vikings tight end (↓ DOWN)

Cutting or trading a Pro Bowl tight end less than a year after a hard push to make him the Walter Payton Man of the Year has to be a tough sell. However, a parting of the ways appears to be in the cards here. Contract talks that could have cut down on Rudolph's approximately $7.6 million cap hit reportedly stalled over the weekend, which would seem to make some sort of move imminent. The Vikings drafted a tight end in the second round and had to finesse the salary cap just to get their first-round pick signed, so this isn't really a shocker, but it'll be strange seeing Rudolph suit up for a new team this season if a move does materialize. Rudolph has spent his entire eight-year career with the Vikings, piling up 3,787 receiving yards and 41 touchdowns.