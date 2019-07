Ryan Hartman, Wild winger (↑ UP)

Still just 24, Hartman is pretty well-traveled at this point. He's spent time with Chicago, Nashville and Philadelphia since being drafted 30th overall in 2013, and has now moved at the trade deadline in back-to-back seasons. Still, he's a guy worth kicking the tires on. Hartman has flashed potential a few times since coming up through the U.S. national team development program and the OHL, scoring a career-high 19 goals in 76 games for the Blackhawks during the 2016-17 season. The Wild should get a solid player to round out their bottom-six, and Hartman gets the stability of a $1.9 million AAV and a two-year term after playing last season on a one-year deal for close to the minimum.