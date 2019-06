Max Kepler, Twins outfielder (↑ UP)

Kepler was about as clutch as it is possible to be Tuesday night (and Wednesday morning) in the Twins' marathon win over the Boston Red Sox. He tied the game twice -- with a single in the eighth and a moonshot in the 13th -- then drove in the winning run with a single in the 17th. He's now hitting .279 on the season with a .928 OPS and 18 home runs, while the Twins again avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season. Minnesota still leads the majors at 48-24 and ranks second with a run differential of plus-115.