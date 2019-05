Rocco Baldelli, Twins manager (↑ UP)

Whatever you call them -- The Bomba Squad, New Power Generation, 'Sota Pop, etc. -- Baldelli's first-place Twins have been pretty fun so far. They're just the 11th Twins team to win 20 games in a single month, while Rosario's dinger Tuesday gave them 56 home runs in May, another club record. Meanwhile, Baldelli's squad leads the league in runs (324), home runs (106), slugging percentage (.515) and OPS (.856). Twins fans weren't quite sure what to expect out of the youngest manager in the majors when Baldelli signed on last October, replacing Twins great Paul Molitor, but this seems like just about the best-case scenario.