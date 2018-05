Byron Buxton, Twins outfielder (↓ DOWN)

Buxton is somehow OK after a nasty collision with the center-field wall Saturday, but he's still struggling at the plate. He has just two hits in his last five games, and one hit in his last 15 at-bats. Buxton was a revelation for much of last season, but is hitting just .159/.187/.205 through 27 games this year.