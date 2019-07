Jorge Polanco, Twins shortstop (↑ UP)

Polanco delivered in his first All-Star Game, driving in a run in the fifth inning to put the American League up 2-0. He's the first Twins player not named Joe Mauer to start in the Midsummer Classic since Torii Hunter in 2002. Before that you have to go all the way back to Kirby Puckett in 1995 to find a Twins starter.