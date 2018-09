Charlie Coyle, Wild forward (⬆ UP)

The Wild are banking on a bounce-back season from the big forward, who scored just 11 goals in 66 games last season, and the early returns have been promising. Coyle had a hat trick Saturday in the Wild's 7-0 preseason win over the Colorado Avalanche, scoring twice over a six-minute span in the second period, and again just over two minutes into the third.