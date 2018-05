Fernando Romero, Twins pitcher (↑ UP)

Romero has yet to allow a run in 11 2/3 innings. He went six innings in his second start, striking out nine and allowing just three hits. It's a pretty remarkable run for the rookie, who has injected some much-needed life into the Twins' rotation. With Ervin Santana expected to return soon and lefty Stephen Gonsalves knocking on the door after dominating in Double-A and Triple-A, the Twins' rotation is suddenly looking pretty promising.