Byron Buxton, Twins outfielder (↑ UP)

The numbers are pretty simple: The Twins win a lot more when Buxton is in the lineup. He was a difference-maker again Tuesday, hitting a solo home run during a 2-1 win over the Miami Marlins, and is now hitting .412 with four doubles and a homer in five games since returning to the lineup July 25. They're 4-1 over that span, and have outscored the Marlins and Chicago White Sox a combined 30-12. Buxton's home run was his 10th, giving the Twins 11 players with 10-plus home runs, tying a franchise record.