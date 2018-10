Josh Okogie, Wolves guard (↑ UP)

Head coach Tom Thibodeau's aversion to playing his rookies is well known, but Okogie has forced the issue after sitting out the Wolves' first two games. Why exactly should Okogie be a regular part of the rotation? Consider this sequence from the third quarter of the Wolves' win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday. That's Brandon Ingram, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft, who is notably 5 inches taller than Okogie. The rookie played a career-high 30 minutes in that one, racking up 17 points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and that block.