Adam Thielen, Vikings receiver (↑ UP)

Thielen finally has a touchdown to go along with all those yards. His 627 receiving yards are second in the league, but this Minnesota State product finally hit pay dirt in London. His celebration was top notch -- a Premier League-worthy slide out the back of the end zone -- even if the score itself was a little underwhelming. Thielen was as wide-open as it is possible to be following a coverage mishap, casually snapping up Case Keenum's pass in the corner of the end zone.