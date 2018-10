Adam Thielen, Vikings receiver (↑ UP)

It's tough to declare that a guy coming off a 1,200-yard season and a Pro Bowl nod is breaking out, but Thielen has found another gear in his fifth season. He hauled in seven receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown Sunday, becoming the first player in the Super Bowl era to start the season with five straight games of 100-plus receiving yards. Thielen ranks second in the league with 589 receiving yards -- behind only DeAndre Hopkins -- and leads the lead with 66 targets. He's on pace for over 1,800 receiving yards this season, which seems unsustainable, but he has also accounted for 42.05 percent of the Vikings' air yards so far -- behind only Julio Jones, John Brown and Odell Beckham -- so maybe it is.