C.J. Cron, Twins first baseman (↓ DOWN)

Cron just hasn't been the same player since landing on the injured list back in July with inflammation in his right thumb. He's gone on the injured list twice while dealing with the issue, returning to the lineup on Aug. 3 after missing 12 games. He's hitting just .231 with three home runs and a double in 19 games and 16 starts this month.