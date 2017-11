Devan Dubnyk, Wild goalie (↓ DOWN)

The Minnesota Wild are in a tough spot early this season -- they've lost three of their last four -- and Dubnyk is struggling in a big way. He was pulled Monday after allowing four goals on 24 shots in a loss to the Boston Bruins, dropping his save percentage to .907 on the season. The underlying numbers aren't encouraging: he ranks 30th in the league in low-danger save percentage -- saves made on shots that come from areas of the ice considered difficult to score from -- at .966, down from .977 a year ago.