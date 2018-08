Chad Beebe, Vikings receiver (↑ UP)

Brandon Zylstra was the original Thielen lite, but the Spicer, Minn., native and former CFL star has spent training camp dealing with a nagging hamstring injury. Enter Beebe, who has none of Thielen's local backstory, but a few of his moves. He showed out in the Vikings' third preseason game, hooking up with Kyle Sloter for a Thielen-like touchdown catch late in the fourth quarter, his second of the exhibition season, and finishing with 59 yards on five receptions.