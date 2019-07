TOP ROOKIE - LUIS ARRAEZ

Called up for the first time back in May after appearing in just three games in Triple-A, Arraez came out swinging. He hit .375 in 10 games before heading back to Rochester. With the Twins decimated by injuries, Arraez returned on June 16 and looked even better at the plate, kicking off his second MLB stint with an eight-game hit streak. He's now batting an eye-popping .393/.453/.524 with a .976 OPS in 26 games for the Twins while flashing a little unexpected power, too. Arraez, who turned 22 in April, entered the season as the Twins' No. 18 ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline. Although at this point, he's not really a prospect anymore.