Gilberto Celestino, OF

Age: 19

Level: Rookie (Elizabethton Twins)

Acquired: Ryan Pressly trade (from Houston)

Blurb: Signed in July 2015 at the age of 16 by Houston during the international signing period, receiving $2.5 million, $2.25 million of which came in the form as a signing bonus. … Was ranked as the No. 7 international prospect by MLB.com and No. 17 by Baseball America at the time of his signing. … Listed as 6-foot, 170 pounds. … Played at two levels of Rookie ball in 2016, hitting a combined .257/.365/.393 with 15 steals. … In 2017, appeared in 59 games for Greenville of the Appalachian League, batting .268 with 10 steals. … This year played mainly for Houston's Single-A short-season team in Tri-City, batting .323/.387/.480 with four home runs and 14 stolen bases without being caught. … Also played in three games for Double-A Corpus Christi, going 0 for 8. … In his time in Houston's organization was successful on 39 of 44 steal attempts.